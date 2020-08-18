Lewisburg Borough Council voted to maintain its temporary, time-specific suspension of an open container ordinance that allows alcoholic beverages to be carried freely in the downtown business district.
Tuesday night’s vote by council closes the window in which the ordinance is suspended. Enforcement is now lifted daily between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. only. It had extended to 11 p.m. when enforcement was first suspended in June.
Council members pledged a month-to-month review of the issue as Bucknell University students return to the community. Members next meet Sept. 15.
The measure is meant to aid downtown businesses hurt by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Council also voted to maintain the closure of Sixth Street between Market Street and White Pine Alley which is being used as a public seating area. This also will be considered monthly.
Police can't enforce face mask rules
Council members spoke frustratedly about a lack of face masking in certain businesses in the borough. Face coverings are recommended by many health professionals, and mandated by state government, as an effective countermeasure against the spread of the virus.
Councilmember David Heayn said he witnessed a crowded business and called police not to seek “draconian enforcement” but to see if they could speak with the unmasked customers about the importance of masking.
Police Chief Paul Yost said he wasn’t comfortable putting department officers in that position since masking isn’t required by law. Solicitor Andrew Lyons reinforced that position, stating “there’s no enforcement mechanism” for police officers to enforce Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine's universal masking order.
Lyons said state agencies can pursue accountability on business owners by threatening or taking action against license holders — for instance, a liquor license. However, police officers can’t enforce the order, he said.
“The police aren’t involved. There’s no statute, no ordinance,” Lyons said. “There’s no arrest they can make.”
Council members spoke generically about an ordinance, with some referring to an ordinance adopted by State College. Lyons said Philadelphia also is considering an ordinance. He said the issue is touchy since there is no case law supporting such an ordinance.
“I think we’ll heighten the animosity and maybe make the haves and have-nots even more worse off than they are now. I don’t know what the right answer is,” Councilmember Sue Yohn said.
Council President Debra Sulai noted that Union County accumulated more positive cases of COVID-19 in the past two-plus weeks than it had in the entirety of the pandemic prior. Some cases, not all, are tied to the federal prisons, she said.
“Most cases in Union County can’t be traced to clusters like at the prison. What that means is that we have sustained community spread in Union County,” Sulai said.
Mayor Judy Wagner suggested council members work to increase public awareness including through the local initiative, Spotlight: Orange, meant to encourage masking, social distancing and other measures. More about the initiative can be found at www.spotlightorange.org.
Sulai and others expressed support of Wagner’s idea and the suggestion of a press conference encouraging mitigation efforts by individuals.
Council tables motion on land development
Council members tabled a motion that, if adopted, would have rescinded conditional approval granted in March 2019 for the construction of townhouses behind the former high school on Market Street.
GreenSpace Properties of West Pittston, which developed the old school building into a multi-use property, failed to meet conditions for final approval of its land development plan within an original 45-day window.
Tom Romanowski, a partner in the development, took full responsibility for the mishap and apologized to council. He said GreenSpace is committed to the project, which he estimated costing between $5 million and $8 million and resulting in the construction of 12 townhouses.
By tabling the motion, the council is allowing GreenSpace to catch up on some of the outstanding issues prior to reconsidering the issue next month. All parties agreed to speak during the council’s work session Sept. 8.
Council members Sue Yohn and Jordi Comas expressed concerns that GreenSpace pushed for approval last year with the intention to begin construction shortly after. Council President Debra Sulai noted that the matter was again rushed to council’s meeting agenda Tuesday.
There are now four new members on the borough council since that March 2019 vote and the work session is intended to bring those members up to speed on the project.
Councilmember Mike Derman said he wouldn't support forcing GreenSpace to start the whole process over from the beginning and suggested the parties meet to talk over the matter. Comas and council member David Heayn each expressed support of the project.
Romanowski said the new properties would generate millions in tax revenue over the years.
“We are committed to the project. We are shovel-ready,” Romanowski said, adding that cost issues compounded by the pandemic compounded progress. “We’ve spent hundreds of thousands of dollars. Quite frankly, if we had to go through the process again I don’t know that I would do it. We are at the end stage.”