Lewisburg Borough Council President Luis Medina resigned from the board when an unexpected career change led him to take a job beyond the Valley.
A drug and alcohol counselor, Medina said his position was eliminated locally but that he was able to stay with his company after accepting a job in the Philadelphia area.
“Well, I can’t be out of work,” said Medina, who estimated he’s lived in Lewisburg the past 14 years. “It definitely was not an easy decision to make. There’s more to do. Unfortunately, life happens. I’m thankful I was able to serve for the time that I did.”
Lewisburg voters elected Medina to the borough council in 2017. He attempted a run at the office of county commissioner in 2019. He’s one of few elected officials in the Valley who either is openly gay or a person of color.
“I hope that me running for office and being a local official will inspire other people to run, too,” Medina said.
Borough Council consists of two elected representatives from each of four wards. Medina represented Ward 4, separated by Route 15 from the three other wards east of the highway.
Residents of Ward 4 interested in replacing Medina have until 4 p.m. July 20 to submit a letter or email, including a brief summary of interest in the position, to the borough office: office@lewisburgborough.org, 55 S. Fifth St. Resumes are optional, according to the borough’s Facebook post announcing the vacancy.
Council meets via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. July 21 and could appoint a new council member.
Council voted in February to appoint Michael Brody to a vacated position.
Councilman Mike Derman described Medina as diligent and as having brought fresh ideas to the board. Medina wasn’t often vocal at meetings, Derman said, but when he spoke it was with significance.
Medina worked with Councilman Jordi Comas to develop a nondiscrimination ordinance. The proposal has come under fire, particularly from religious leaders in the Lewisburg area, and hasn’t been acted on by the council as a whole. Medina said he wrote his latest, final, proposed draft of the ordinance for Comas and other members to consider.
“There are many forms of leadership, and Luis showed me and his other colleagues time and again the strength of his persistence, his quiet diplomacy, and his unswerving commitment to making life better for all people of Lewisburg and of the world. As one of the only Latinx and openly gay local leaders, Luis is a quiet trailblazer and barrier-breaker,” Comas said.