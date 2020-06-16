Lewisburg Borough Council authorized the borough manager to create parameters for the use of athletic fields and public park rentals starting early next month but playground openings are on hold until hand sanitizing equipment is acquired.
Also, council members voted to continue to use Zoom for virtual voting meetings until state law wouldn’t allow, such as when the state lifts its emergency declaration. In-person committee meetings will begin after the July 4 holiday with alternatives like larger meeting spaces or Zoom if needed. Unlike voting meetings, committee meetings typically don’t draw large crowds.
During Tuesday’s virtual meeting, council members delayed a decision on reopening public playgrounds until sanitizing supplies are found.
Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, said attempts to acquire touchless stations have been fruitless. The nonprofit has gallons of liquid sanitizer but needs dispensers. Ruby and Borough Manager Bill Lowthert said they will work on other options.
The use of Wolfe and D.F. Green fields can begin July 1 for the borough’s youth baseball and adult softball leagues. Both leagues submitted health-safety plans for dealing with the novel coronavirus. Council directed Lowthert to bar concession sales, remove bleachers and prevent spectators. Exceptions may be made for parents of youth baseball players but the 6-foot social distancing rule must be adhered to.
Steve Beattie, the borough’s emergency management coordinator, said under the current emergency declaration that he has the authority to end games and ban use of the fields should mitigation measures not be followed.
Applications for park rentals will be accepted by the borough beginning July 3 at earliest. Safety plans are required. Councilman Mike Derman said use is contingent on COVID-19 case numbers.
Ruby said Lewisburg Downtown Partnership wants to host public music events at Hufnagle Park based around social distancing rules. She said foot traffic downtown is badly needed for merchants.