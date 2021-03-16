LEWISBURG — Borough council members expressed support during a public hearing Tuesday for downtown businessman Michael Matukaitis as he attempts to secure an economic development liquor license for his Iron Front event venue on Market Street.
Council members voted during the regular meeting following the hearing in favor of conditionally approving Matukaitis’ license application. Ultimate approval must come from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (LCB) and could take four to 18 months, Matukaitis said. Iron Front is located inside the historic and renovated Chamberlin Building at 434 Market St. Without pandemic restrictions, Matukaitis said Iron Front hosts 200 private events and 40 weddings annually.
Matukaitis, a longtime tenant who purchased the building for $1.17 million in October, seeks the liquor license in order to offer a catered bar package on the second and third floor of the building. He told council members he also plans to open a retail kitchen and bar on the first floor.
“We’re hoping Iron Front would bring a lot of foot traffic downtown and be able to support other businesses in the downtown,” Matukaitis said.
“I think it’s going to be a good project and I think it’s going to be good for the Lewisburg downtown community,” council member Elijah Farrell said.
The public hearing is a formality as Matukaitis continues the legal process to secure the license. His attorney, P.J. Stapleton, a former chair of the LCB, said decisions are made at the board’s discretion and that he has appealed and won decisions in cases where the board turned down a client’s application.
Union County is eligible for one economic development license annually under existing state law. They’re authorized by LCB even if a county is at its maximum license allocation in order to aid economic development. Alcohol sales must not exceed 50% of revenues for such license holders. The licenses are non-transferrable and follow a routine renewal schedule.
Matukaitis was required to seek out a potential seller of a restaurant liquor license. One current license holder offered a sale but Matukaitis said it was cost prohibitive, which he’ll have to prove to LCB.
“Licenses have gone up in value because supermarkets are buying them all and price doesn’t seem to be a barrier to them,” Stapleton said.
Ellen Ruby, executive director, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, said she sees the economic development liquor license as a necessity for Matukaitis’ business plan.
“Growing the current Iron Front venue will add jobs and bring additional visitors to downtown Lewisburg,” Ruby said. “Having people downtown is a good thing and the more we bring downtown the more it benefits everyone in the downtown.”
In other business, borough council voted to waive a dozen waivers requested by the developer of the Derrstown Village Housing Development at St. Anthony Street and Hazel Tree Alley. Council also gave conditional approval to the final land development plan.
Borough Manager William Lowthert noted the borough’s engineer and zoning officer had no objections to the waivers, calling them “standard.” Council is holding off on deciding whether to make Hazel Tree Allen a one-way street near the development. Council member Jordi Comas said results of a soil study raised no concerns.
Proposed by developer Tim Turner of Mifflinburg, Derrstown Village is planned to consist of eight townhouses and a single-family detached dwelling. The homes would be built on a 1.9-acre parcel that had once been used for greenhouses. All of the homes would utilize two shared private driveways off of the alley.
The council also gave the go-ahead to Lewisburg Little League to use borough fields and sell concessions, which had been restricted due to the pandemic. The League is required to abide by up-to-date guidelines and mandates from the state. If they’re found in repeated violation, the League risks losing permission to use the fields.