Big events are beginning to return every weekend in the Valley and this weekend marks the return of Lewisburg's Summer Craft Fair.
The event, sponsored by the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP), was one of the many COVID-19 casualties in 2020. This year, it returns with more than 130 craft and food vendors. It is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Dozens of vendors will be socially distanced across Hufnagle Park, Cherry Alley behind Towne Tavern, and along Market Street, a bit broader reach than in previous years.
Family-friendly shows will be available such as Ryan the Bug Man, balloon twisting by Scott Your Balloon Guy, face painting and Young's Funny Farm Therapy Animals.
Ryan the Bug Man will perform two shows at the gazebo at noon and 1:30. Young’s Funny Farm Therapy Animals will be at the Cherry Alley location and Scott Your Balloon Guy will be twisting balloons in the center of Hufnagle Park from noon until 3 p.m.
Raffle tickets can be picked up at the LDP tents. Raffle tickets can be dropped off at LDP's new office, 213 Market St. Six winners will be drawn for the raffle on June 16. Prizes include $750 worth of downtown business gift certificates.