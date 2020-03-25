Lewisburg Area School District announced Wednesday a plan for students to complete ungraded classwork and connect with teachers remotely to ensure learning and enrichment continues ahead of a tentative resumption of school on April 14.
Content delivered by educators will combine remaining curriculum standards and enrichment activities, according to Superintendent Steve Skalka.
“For purposes of equity, the work will not be graded, but teachers understand that they are to review the completed work and provide students feedback,” Skalka wrote in a letter to parents, staff and community members available at www.lasd.us.
The district is following the Department of Education’s current timeline for resumption of classes. Teachers tentatively return to work April 7 with students to return April 14, should the state’s mandated school closure not be extended.
Students aren’t required to return to district school buildings for any materials with the exception of laptops and related technology secondary students are provided for take-home use.
Parents of Linntown Elementary students are asked to pick up iPads at the school from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Elementary teachers will work in grade groups to develop weekly packets of learning and enrichment activities supplemented with music, art, physical education and library materials, Skalka said. Links, PDFs and videos will be posted on the district website Monday mornings.
“For those without internet access or the inability to print activities, a small number of printed packets will be available at school lunch distribution sites,” Skalka said.
Elementary and secondary will hold varying “office hours,” with secondary teachers also holding virtual flex/advisory/homeroom meetings. Specifics about the hours and methods of communication are available at the district website.
“This is new to everyone, including your teachers who are eager to reconnect with their students. And because this is unchartered waters, I fully expect this is not going to go smoothly the first week but with your patience and feedback, it will be done better the second week, and each week as long as the school closure continues,” Skalka said.