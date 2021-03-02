A team from Lewisburg Area High School is leading all high school teams in week two of the Spring Stock Market Challenge run by the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy. The top team has a portfolio totaling $322,087.16.
A team from Creeger Home School is atop the leader board in the Middle School Division with a portfolio of $120,225.84.
The teams of students from participating Valley schools each manage a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio by investing in stocks chosen from the American, New York and NASDAQ exchanges. The competition teaches students about investing and encourages financial literacy through hands-on activities in the classroom.
The Northumberland National Bank and Susquehanna University are co-sponsors this year.
In second behind Lewisburg is Selinsgrove Area, with a portfolio of $157,125.43; followed by Mifflinburg Area in third ($130,633.54); Midd-West in fourth ($111,631.73), and Shamokin Area in fifth ($105,818.99).
Among the middle schools, the rankings behind Creeger, in order with their portfolios, are: Lewisburg Area ($113,113.88); Milton Area ($102,769.27); Our Lady of Lourdes Regional ($101,925.14), and Line Mountain ($101,210.64).