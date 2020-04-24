The Lewisburg Area School Board adopted a proposed final budget without a tax increase for the 2020-21 school year.
Directors voted 9-0 during Thursday’s public virtual meeting to adopt the tentative budget balanced at $36,090,092. A final budget must be adopted by June 30.
A budget deficit that stood at $264,745 two months ago was wiped clean by zeroing-out the capital projects reserve contribution and drawing cash from the district’s emergency budgetary reserve fund, according to John Fairchild, director of administrative services.
“While we plan to replace all retiring teachers, we are cutting back hiring of new additional positions to just one teaching position,” Fairchild said.
Should the tax plan remain unchanged when directors vote on the final budget, the millage rate would stay at 17.71 mills, or $17.71 on each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
The district anticipates receiving $9,618,629 in state revenue and $518,300 in federal revenue. Fairchild said those figures aren’t final considering the fiscal uncertainties initiated by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
Directors voted to increase taxes in seven out of the previous eight budgets, avoiding an increase in 2017-18. Last year, directors approved a 0.3-mill increase.
In other business, the board waived the graduation project requirement for the Class of 2020. The projects normally are mandated for graduates, however, the novel coronavirus closed schools and won’t allow seniors to complete the projects.
Superintendent Steve Skalka noted that according to Principal Paula Reber, most seniors had completed the projects.
The board also adjusted its policy on class rank, using just the first semester of this academic year only for the classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023 for class rank. The same was done for the class of 2020.
Moving forward, the existing policy — rank based on full-year performance for grades 9 to 11 and only the first three semesters for 12th grade — will remain in place. However, directors discussed the possibility of easing the policy or eliminating class rank altogether.