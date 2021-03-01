Resolving disputes without going to court and selling coverage to neighboring municipalities were among topics discussed at the fourth negotiation session Monday between Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township.
The discussions are held for the municipalities to ratify a new intergovernmental agreement setting rules for the oversight of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
Representing Lewisburg were council members Jordi Comas and Mike Derman along with Mayor Judy Wagner. Supervisors Char Gray and Jim Knight as well as Manager Stacey Kifolo represented East Buffalo Township.
Resolving future disputes
The representatives will await a review from Lewisburg Solicitor Andrew Lyons on the potential pros and cons of using binding arbitration to settle future disputes between municipal members of the regional police department.
Proposed language would have municipal members, of which there are currently only two, undergo 90 days of mediation before entering binding arbitration. The arbitration ruling would be final and would allow the members to avoid a court dispute.
Lewisburg filed suit against East Buffalo Township in 2019 concerning municipal financial contributions to the department. The lawsuit remains pending in Union County Court.
“I personally don’t want to see us end up in a lawsuit again, that’s the bottom line,” Gray said.
“Nobody wants to see that,” Derman said.
Comas didn’t express outright opposition to arbitration but did question whether it was the correct direction to take. By adopting binding arbitration, the municipalities would forgo pursuing a complaint in the courts and would be subject to different rules of procedure than what’s allowed in courts, he said.
Representatives pointed out that binding arbitration is common in corporate law and labor negotiations. Comas asked that Lyons be allowed to research and advise Lewisburg representatives on the differences in municipal law versus corporate and labor laws. East Buffalo Township Solicitor Pete Matson already advised township representatives on the topic.
Recruiting municipalities
Though Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township are the only members of the regional department, there are avenues to recruit additional full-time member municipalities or sell part-time coverage to neighboring towns, boroughs and townships.
Police Chief Paul Yost responded to an inquiry by Gray about whether a municipality buying part-time coverage would still receive primary coverage from Pennsylvania State Police.
“The answer to that is no,” Yost said.
The chief explained that state police would continue to respond to calls in such cases but that Buffalo Valley Regional Police would be the primary responder for all emergency calls. Such 24-hour coverage mandates would cut into the part-time coverage for such municipalities, such as reducing or flat-out canceling scheduled patrols because emergency calls used up all their purchased time.
Gray expects some municipalities might explore purchasing coverage or joining the regional department outright. By joining as a full-time member, a municipality would have equal representation on the department’s governing police commission.
“If you’re part-time, you don’t get to be on the commission,” Derman said.
The representatives agreed to changes in “prior approval” language. Changes include adding financial thresholds that would necessitate approval by all municipal members instead of just the commission. For example, lease agreements and real estate purchases exceeding $50,000 or borrowing more than $10,000 would require approval by municipal government. Vehicle purchases would be included in the routine budgetary process with purchases typically spread across three years.
Comas pointed out that budgetary and financial stipulations make up the bulk of what remains to be discussed.
The representatives next meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, which is likely to be an abbreviated meeting from the usual 90 to 120 minutes. One other meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 30. The public can attend via Zoom. Registration links can be found at www.ebtwp.org.