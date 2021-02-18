Representatives of Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo Township met for the second time Thursday, continuing negotiations of terms for a potential new intergovernmental agreement that sets operating and oversight rules for the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
One of the areas the appointees from both sides agreed to is the length of contract and renewal. Should the pending terms be formalized and approved by each side, the contract would initially last four years with renewal allowed for successive two-year terms after that. Renewal must be approved at least one year prior to the contract’s expiration. Should either side wish to exit the deal, they would be required to give one year’s notice.
Representing the borough were council members Mike Derman and Jordi Comas along with Mayor Judy Wagner. The latter two are members of the regional police commission. Township Supervisors Char Gray and Jim Knight, also commission members, and township Manager Stacey Kifolo represented East Buffalo.
Another area of agreement was contract language with respect to the police chief’s position. It was made clear in the language that the chief of police serves in an advisory role to the commission and is responsible to provide information to the commission and direction of all police services.
The municipal representatives also agreed that the commission will oversee all hirings, firings, promotions and suspensions with recommendations by the chief and civil service commission. The commission would also negotiate and ratify contracts with union and non-union employees.
The representatives tabled talk about financial controls and how much independence the police commission could have when spending or borrowing money. There seemed some interest to discuss potential financial caps, a set figure that if surpassed would require approval of the municipal governing bodies.
Derman wanted to avoid a scenario of micro-managing by the municipal entities and allow commission members, who are appointed by Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township, independence to make financial decisions.
There seemed to be no disagreement with that, in general, though Kifolo and Comas each expressed concerns that with no oversight the commission members could risk making financial decisions that run afoul of the wishes of the municipal governing bodies.
Thursday’s meeting was the second between the negotiators and was again marked by progress.
However, there’s the sticking point of municipal funding.
Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township are locked in a lawsuit brought by the borough in 2019 that challenges the township’s move in 2017 to unilaterally decide how much funding it would contribute through the purchase of police services. Ultimately, the borough is fighting to maintain a 52-48 percentage split while the township contends that contract language, as it exists, allows either side to choose how much police coverage they wish to “purchase,” desiring something closer to a 50-50 split.
The lawsuit, which is still pending, spurred the township board in December, on a split vote, to give one year’s notice that it intended to pull out of the regional department, however, supervisors maintained a desire to negotiate a new agreement which ultimately led to these public negotiation sessions.
Tina Prowant, an East Buffalo Township resident, pushed for answers Thursday as to when the municipal funding split would be discussed.
“That’s what this is all about. Why haven’t you even started discussing the percentage?” Prowant asked.
“It’s more than that, Tina. It’s about a lot of things,” Derman said. “You’ll see that, just hold on. … We have to get to the money at some point.”
“We’re trying to go about it in an organized fashion,” Gray said.
“This is a delicate negotiation and we’re doing a lot to build trust,” Comas said.