Lewisburg Area School District’s Hannah Irion-Frake was named a Master Teacher Ambassador by Epic, a global digital reading platform that reaches 20 million children in grades 6 and under.
Irion-Frake teaches third grade at Kelly Elementary. She’s in her sixth year at Lewisburg Area. According to Irion-Frake, the Ambassador program will see her providing feedback through surveys, questionnaires and interviews to the teams of people that operate Epic.
According to Epic’s website, one million educators registered to use the platform. It’s free to teachers and librarians, allowing students and educators access to more than 40,000 titles. There are digital reading materials in core subject areas. Some are read-to-me books and others are full audio versions.
“I get early access. I get to find out about things ahead of time,” Irion-Frake said of a perk of being an ambassador.
An easy yet key feature of Epic is the search tool for its vast library. Searches can be specific, of course, but they can also be simplistic: topic, genre, interest. This allows students who love to read and those who are reluctant to find something that may spark their interests.
The district’s one-to-one technology platform allows all students at Kelly Elementary access to take-home digital notepads, providing consistent access to Epic’s voluminous online library. Irion-Frake said she’s found some students quickly taking to the audio versions, letting them listen to a story while they draw or practice handwriting.
On days like Monday, a remote-education snow day at Lewisburg Area, Irion-Frake planned to pull up a book on Epic and share it with students during an online lesson via Zoom. The videoconferencing software allows the students to read along or just listen to Irion-Frake.
“It’s hard to have a hard copy of a book you need for every group you work with. If you have Epic, which we use with iPads, then you do have a copy for every student,” Irion-Frake said.
Irion-Frake, a certified reading specialist, shared the Epic platform with colleagues over the past four years. It’s caught on, she said. Many teachers have accessed the platform at no cost to share reading materials with students. Irion-Frake helps with trouble-shooting.
Principal Chris Ruhl at Kelly Elementary said Epic expanded to classes all across the third-grade level. It’s used less frequently from kindergarten through second grades, he said.
“It’s great to help kids learn more about a subject or topic that might be taught in class which will deepen their understanding and interest,” Ruhl said. “Hannah is an amazing member of her grade-level team and is always willing to share her lessons, learning resources and expertise with other teachers.”
Epic tracks students’ progress and maintains a count of the number of books read. Irion-Frake said students get excited to see just how high that number can reach.
“One of the best ways to become a better reader is to read often, even if it’s just listening, it can help them become better,” she said. “It’s a great resource for students both who love to read and those who are reluctant readers. Whether we’re in-person or remote, I know that my kids can find books to read.”