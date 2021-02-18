LEWISBURG — United States Penitentiary at Lewisburg announced it will host a job fair on Feb. 26 and 27.
Open jobs include 50-plus correctional officer positions, registered nurses, psychologists, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
The job fair will be held at the USP Lewisburg Training Center from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 27. Follow signs to the job fair upon entering the prison grounds.
Job-seekers are required to wear face masks and clear an on-site COVID-19 screening. They’re asked to bring a photo ID card and, if available, a resume.
Open jobs can be viewed at www.usajobs.gov. New hires must be accepted into the Bureau of Prisons before their 37th birthday with some exceptions: physician assistant, registered nurse, nurse practitioner and psychologist among them.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO