A Lewisburg High School graduate will be helping NASA look for signs of ancient life on Mars.
That question is the key directive of NASA's Mars 2020 mission, which is set to land the Perseverance Rover on the planet tomorrow afternoon, said Tim Csernica (Lewisburg Class of 2014), a student at the California Institute of Technology — Caltech — working toward his Ph.D. in chemistry.
Csernica is helping to develop new analytical protocols for NASA's missions. Caltech has a close relationship with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, which sponsors U.S. robotics missions, Csernica said.
The Perseverance Rover will collect rock samples, which will eventually be returned to Earth, where scientists like Csernica will analyze them for signs of ancient life.
The primary mission of the Perseverance rover is to look for and collect evidence for whether or not Mars was once inhabited by microorganisms, added Christopher House, professor of geosciences, Penn State University.
"Rocks will be collected for eventual return to Earth by a follow-up robotic mission. As part of the rover, though, there is a payload built at MIT for testing the conversion of Mars atmosphere into oxygen. This experiment is, indeed, directly linked to future human missions."
That is the other aspect of the mission — could life exist there? And how difficult would it be to sustain human life on Mars? How much engineering and scientific work has to be done before we could build a viable human habitation on Mars?
"For many, the idea of 'life on Mars' is a ridiculous byline or a crackpot theory," Csernica said.
Previous missions have found no evidence of previous life on Mars, "but Mars missions over the past decades have given more and more suggestive evidence that there might have been," he said. "Scientists have shown that there used to be abundant water on Mars, as well as massive volcanoes and a thick atmosphere. These conditions were like the early Earth — if life got started here, it may have started on Mars as well."
When scientists talk about Martian life, they aren’t discussing little green men, but some kind of primitive microbiology.
"There’s good reason to think signs of this would be hard to find," Csernica said.
Even on Earth, records of early life are rare, he said. There’s some suggestive evidence, that hundreds of millions of years pass before the first microfossils appear. The absence of evidence, so far, about life having existed on Mars doesn’t mean there’s no evidence.
"For all we know," Csernica said, "the universe is teeming with life — we only have one planet to go on. Mars can help us answer how easy life is to start, and what conditions it needs. Scientists have already identified thousands of exoplanets, and some of these may look like early Earth or Mars. By understanding Martian history, we can inform our search for life on these exoplanets."
The Perseverance Rover is designed to search an area where scientists think life could have developed — Jezero Crater, believed to be an ancient lakebed.
"There," Csernica said, "it will search for different sorts of biosignatures — for example, chemical compounds created by life, or created by reactions that could have led to life. This is the subject of my own research."
Csernica is working on techniques to examine the organic molecules that we might find in those rocks — to say something about their origin and, if it is possible, whether they came from a living thing or an inorganic thing.
The samples gathered from Jezero Crater can be characterized with more sophisticated techniques once back on Earth than those available on Perseverance and will reveal a wealth of information about Martian history.
“But if there’s one thing we know, it’s that landing on Mars is never easy,” said NASA Associate Administrator for Communications Marc Etkind.
According to NASA, the robot going to Mars, the Perseverance Rover, built at JPL, "is loaded with scientific instruments, advanced computational capabilities for landing and other new systems. With a chassis about 10 feet long, Perseverance is also the largest, heaviest robotic Mars rover NASA has built."
Mars 2020 also has a "flight demonstrator," which some refer to as a helicopter, attached to it. NASA has named it Ingenuity.
"It's a small roto-craft," said Aerospace engineer — and Penn State University professor — Jack W. Langelaan. "And the purpose of it is to demonstrate flight on Mars."
Langelaan said It is a co-axial helicopter with two rotors, compact and light, but not super small. The rotor is four and a half feet in diameter.
"It does look more like a drone than a traditional helicopter," he said. "It is really hard to fly on Mars because the atmospheric density is extremely low. That makes it very difficult to fly anything. You end up in a situation where in order to fly, you have to almost fly supersonically. Anything that flies is going to be really light, and you're not going to be able to fly for very long because it takes a lot of power to fly. It's going to be hard to carry enough energy to fly for a long time."
So this Mars helicopter is going to be flying for 90 seconds at a time, Langelaan said. "It's just there to show it is possible to fly. It will do a couple of useful things while flying, like looking at a rock sample. It will bring data back to the main rover that is driving around.
A series of flight tests by Ingenuity will be performed over a 30-Martian-day experimental window that will begin sometime in the spring of 2021, NASA said.
For the very first flight, NASA said, "the helicopter will take off a few feet from the ground, hover in the air for about 20 to 30 seconds, and land. That will be a major milestone: The very first powered flight in the extremely thin atmosphere of Mars. After that, the team will attempt additional experimental flights of incrementally farther distance and greater altitude."