LEWISBURG — Amanda Geer checked her email over the summer and was surprised to learn she’d been anonymously nominated for a teaching award.
A few weeks later, the Lewisburg Area School District teacher learned she won.
SHAPE PA, Society of Health and Physical Educators, chose Geer as its 2020 Pennsylvania Middle School Physical Education Teacher of the year.
“I was pretty surprised because there’s a lot of really good physical education teachers even just in this area but also across the whole state,” Geer said Thursday during a visit to Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School, from which she’s currently on maternity leave. “I feel honored to have gotten it. It’s exciting, too.”
Nomination criteria from SHAPE’s website includes conducting comprehensive and diverse programs, utilizing different teaching methodologies and implementing innovative and diverse experiences.
Geer credited the school district with providing resources like a low ropes course and indoor rock-climbing wall. Other activities include golf and indoor tennis, fitness and yoga, basketball and volleyball, even self-defense for sixth-grade girls.
A diverse curriculum is important to reach all students to help make sure they’ll be introduced to at least one activity they’ll enjoy.
“Obviously, the ultimate goal is that they’re going to want to do this the rest of their lives,” Geer said.
Geer’s responsibilities extend beyond physical education. She incorporates health education as part of her classes: sexual education, nutrition, substance abuse among the topics.
“We try to teach them how to be good consumers, being able to understand food labels and, when you’re going into grocery stores, how not to fall into the traps they set,” Geer said.
Health and physical education is part of the district’s shared core belief that “if you take care of the body, the mind follows,” according to Eichhorn’s principal, George Drozin.
“The kids at this age, in particular, need to release the energy that they build up. It’s a long day for these kids. If they didn’t have something fun to look forward to and keep them active through the course of the day they would not be nearly as good in the classroom as they are,” Drozin said.
Drozin said Geer maintains an interest in the successes of students and that can go beyond the classroom and gymnasium. Geer operates an after-school volleyball club that may someday yield a high school program, and she also helps with other clubs and activities, Drozin said.
Geer returns to school just before Thanksgiving this year, and she’s looking forward to reconnecting with her students and coworkers.
“We work together as a team here in our building and you can’t ask for more than that,” Geer said.