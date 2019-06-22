LEWISBURG — A helicopter used by the U.S. military in the Vietnam War will fly over the parade route of Lewisburg’s 25th Gala 4th of July Celebration parade on June 29.
The flyover begins when the parade steps off at 10 a.m. It will land at BZ Motors and remain there on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A flight on the Huey 823 is available to members of the public who become members of its owner, the non-profit Liberty War Bird Association, according to the Union County Veterans 4th of July Committee.
Cost is $80 and along with the flight, includes a membership card, Huey pin and quarterly newsletter.
The chopper still bears repaired bullet holes it received while supporting the 101st Airborne Division and the 170th Assault Helicopter Company, according to the Veterans Committee.
A complete listing of parade-day events is available at www.unioncountyveterans4thofjuly.com.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO