LEWISBURG — A mother’s urging to her state legislator son swung the final vote necessary to guarantee that all American women receive the right to cast votes themselves on election days.
Mary Zimmerman, a director of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area, spoke Tuesday about the Women’s Suffrage movement, 1848-1920, during a forum at La Primavera, Route 45. An estimated 80 people attended.
The Lewisburg League is celebrating 100 years since the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1920. The Amendment granted voting rights to women citizens.
Zimmerman told of famous and lesser-known figures crucial to the suffrage movement, the relationships that strengthened and splintered factions within, abuse suffragists encountered in the fight for civil rights and the persistence that ultimately paid off.
“It was an astounding effort where they were defeated and defeated and defeated and defeated,” Zimmerman said, “and finally, they won.”
Febb Burn was mother to Harry, a 24-year-old member of the Tennessee state legislature. Thirty-five states ratified the 19th Amendment when Tennessee considered it in August 1920. Three-quarters of the then 48-state union was needed to make ratification official and The Volunteer State’s support was hardly guaranteed.
As Zimmerman explained, the anti-suffrage movement raged in Tennessee and the opposition looked to keep their state from tipping the scales. Harry Burn already supported a failed vote to table action on the amendment when the legislature met Aug. 18, 1920.
A roll call vote carried on later and when Burn’s name was called, he had a letter tucked inside his coat pocket. It was from his mother, Febb, postmarked just one day prior, according to archived records of the letter in the Knox County Public Library’s Digital Collection.
“He read the letter, stood up and changed his vote,” said Zimmerman, who taught a class on the suffrage movement last fall as part of Bucknell University’s Institute for Lifelong Learning.
Tennessee ratified the amendment and women’s voting rights were won.
“Hurrah and vote for Suffrage and don’t keep them in doubt,” Febb Burn wrote in an otherwise casual seven-page letter from mother to son.
Among the suffragists Zimmerman spoke about during Tuesday’s forum were Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, perhaps the two most-recognizable leaders of the movement, along with Lucy Stone, Clara Barton and Alice Paul.
“We owe debt and gratitude to those women and men who did this for us,” said Janice Bigelow, a past president of the Lewisburg League.
Paul organized a Women’s Parade in Washington D.C. the day immediately prior to President Woodrow Wilson’s inaugural parade in 1913. She also organized a picket outside the White House while Wilson was in office.
“It is the first time in history that anyone picketed the White House,” Zimmerman said.
Michelle Siegel attended the forum. She’s seeking the Democrat Party’s nomination this spring towards challenging Republican State Sen. John Gordner to represent the 27th District.
“I would have done the same to my son,” Siegel said of Febb Burn’s fateful letter. “We’re going to see a lot of women on the ballot this year and it’s going to be a powerful thing.”
Learn more about the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s yearlong celebration of women’s voting rights, including a March 8 celebration at Campus Theatre, at www.lwvlewisburgarea.org.