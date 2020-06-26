LEWISBURG — The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., offers a new Binge Box collection of movies for kids and adults.
The collection features more than 30 binge-worthy boxes each containing four to six DVDs that share a theme including Tearjerkers, Movies that Kill, Heroes in Tights, Disney Princesses. A free bag of microwave popcorn is included which each binge box check-out, while supplies last.
Boxes are available to members of the Union County Library System who are in good standing. For more information visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/BingeBoxes or call the library at 570-523-1172.