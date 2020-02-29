LEWISBURG — The 31st annual auction for the Public Library of Union County approaches as major changes are in store for users of the Reitz Boulevard learning depot.
Tickets for Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead — a recognition of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics education initiatives — are available for $75 each at the library. The auction begins at 5 p.m. March 14 in the Terrace Room at the Elaine Langone Center on the campus of Bucknell University.
The library relies on the auction to bolster operations funding, dedicating proceeds from the event towards the purchase of books and materials.
A separate fundraising campaign for capital expenses is in the planning stages as the Public Library of Union County readies for a building expansion.
The addition of a dedicated space for children’s programming will cause an internal shift of the library layout, with the children’s section moving to the building’s opposite end.
Local and state officials gave necessary approvals for a 1,150-square-foot addition. It will be built onto the front of the building, left of the main entrance. The library received a $750,000 Keystone Recreation, Parks and Conservation Fund that it must match dollar for dollar.
Roberta Greene, library director and administrator of the Union County Library System, said just 5 percent of the Keystone fund is dedicated to library projects and just two received the full grant award of $750,000.
“We did not think that this grant would be ours. We were really really surprised because we knew how stiff the competition was,” Greene said.
The placement of the fire suppression system at the library along with a need for parking meant it wasn’t feasible to build the addition onto the current space for the children’s library, Greene said.
With the planned flip-flop of children’s and adult materials, a redesign of where the children’s library exists is being imagined for improved visitor experience, Greene explained.
She said it will be more secluded, perhaps quieter, than the current casual seating area in the adult space. Periodicals and visual materials will swap sides, too. A drop-in laptop bar will be added closer to the main entrance for the library’s uptick of users visiting to use wi-fi and quiet areas for work.
The library currently has two rooms available for public programming. Children’s events compete for booking in these spaces. Sometimes, it spills into the children’s library by necessity and can make for a louder experience.
A dedicated space for children’s activities is welcome since such programming increased by 36 percent, Jackie Dziadosz, marketing coordinator, said.
“This is much needed,” Dziadosz said.
“We see all of our preschool programs are full,” Greene said, adding that the library is also used by families with homeschool children. “We’re a destination for families to have some quality early learning and literacy experiences.”
A rain garden outside the addition was approved as part of a stormwater management plan to help with run-off. The garden will consist of native shrubs, perennials and flowers planted along a slope to hold and soak in rainwater runoff from the roof and lawn. Greene and Dziadosz said it will be used for educational initiatives, too.
Turning their attention back to the upcoming auction, Greene and Dziadosz emphasized not just how vital the fundraiser is for the library but also how fun it is for guests.
The auction features complimentary wine and beer, a deluxe dinner buffet dinner and both silent and live auctions.
Guests can bid on unique items including jewelry, trip packages, gift certificates and more. There will also be wine balloons, a raffle for a $1,000 Visa Card — with $5 tickets now available at the library — as well as a wish board for donors who don’t wind up with an auction item but wish to contribute financially.
For more information on the auction or to purchase tickets, visit the library at 255 Reitz Blvd. or call 570-523-1172.
