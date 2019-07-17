LEWISBURG — The annual summer book sale benefitting the Public Library for Union County begins today at the Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg (Route 45).
The sale is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. On sale are hardcover, paperback, audiobooks, vintage books, CDs and DVDs. Selections are refreshed daily.
Books are sold for $20 per bag. Bags are provided by the library. Special interest items are priced individually.
A food stand is open daily and the church is air-conditioned and handicap accessible.
For more information, visit the library website at UnionCountyLibraries.org/plucbooksale or call 570-523-1172.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO