A Lewisburg man sentenced to state prison last month on sex crimes charges involving two children in Union County stands accused of also sexually assaulting one of the accusers in Northumberland County, according to allegations filed in arrest papers.
James K. Noll, 49, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Milton District Judge Michael Diehl, moving the case to Northumberland County Court, Sunbury.
Noll remains jailed in Union County Prison, Lewisburg. His bail in the Northumberland County case is $150,000 cash. He can’t be released since he’s currently serving a combined sentence of 2 to 15 years from Union County.
According to arrest papers filed by Officer Jason Engleman of the Milton Police Department, Noll allegedly sexually assaulted a then-10-year-old minor in 2012 at a home on Woodside Drive and inside a vehicle at Brown Avenue Park, both located in Milton.
Engleman charged Noll with two counts each of aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and corruption of minors. Each count is a felony.
Engleman filed the charges Oct. 17. Noll wasn’t arraigned, however, until Dec. 23, three days after he was sentenced in Union County.
Noll pleaded "no contest" to indecent assault and statutory sexual assault in the two Union County cases. In addition to the prison sentence, he must also register with the state's Megan's Law sex offender registry.
Trooper Jessica Naschke, state police at Milton, initially charged Noll with a combined 279 counts in the two cases for alleged incidents in 2014 in Kelly Township. Some charges were withdrawn and others later dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Naschke wrote in arrest papers that Noll abused one of the minors over the course of five years and threatened the child’s life if she reported the allegations, according to court documents.
The children were elementary-aged or younger when the alleged assaults occurred, according to arrest papers.
Union County President Judge Michael Hudock denied Noll’s attempt to withdraw his "no contest" plea prior to sentencing.
A "no contest" plea is not an admission of guilt. It’s an acknowledgment by the defendant that enough evidence exists that potentially could lead to a conviction at trial. It’s treated functionally as a guilty plea for sentencing purposes.