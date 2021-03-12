MILTON — A Lewisburg driver who struck a front porch and a house after allegedly fleeing from police in August is facing criminal charges, according to Milton Police Department.
Kylar Wiliam Pontius, 22, was charged with a misdemeanor count of fleeing from police and three summary charges of reckless driving, speeding and driving without registration. The charges were filed by Officer Kurt Henrie in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Police said Pontius was observed sitting at a blinking red light for an extended period of time at 1:38 a.m. Aug. 15 at the intersection of Center and South Front Street and then speeding onto Route 642 at the Milton bridge. Henrie attempted to pull Pontius over, but Pontius sped away, reaching speeds in excess of 80 mph, police said.
Henrie reported that he found Pontius and his smoking vehicle on River Road entering New Columbia. The vehicle had left the roadway, struck a front porch and then struck another residence where the vehicle was lodged into the garage area, police said.