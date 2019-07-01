State police arrested a Lewisburg man accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in Union County.
Michael Greenly, 28, allegedly performed a sex act on the woman without her consent at a home in White Deer Township on May 28.
Greenly told police the woman gave consent, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The two smoked marijuana inside a bedroom between 1 and 3:30 a.m. when the accuser turned down Greenly’s advance that he sent by text message while they sat together on a bed, according to state police.
The accuser told police she woke up about 4:30 a.m. when Greenly allegedly committed the crime, the affidavit states.
Greenly spoke to state police investigators on Sunday and confirmed the accuser’s account up to that point, saying she initially denied his advances, police said. However, Greenly told police his cell phone alarm woke them both and that he asked and she consented to sexual contact, the affidavit states.
Greenly told police he and the accuser were friends but that he believed he was being set up, police said.
State troopers investigated the allegations when the accuser contacted police in person May 28. They collected bed linens and a comforter along with the results of a sexual assault examination performed at Evangelical Community Hospital as evidence.
Trooper Adam Depauw, state police at Milton, charged Greenly with two counts of aggravated indecent assault, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.
Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch arraigned Greenly on Sunday and ordered him held in Union County Prison on $15,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is set for July 9.