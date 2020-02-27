LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg man raped a woman with mental disabilities at his home last week, according to arrest papers.
Gary McRae, 59, of Lewisburg, remains held in Union County Prison on percentage bail, 10 percent of $200,000, or $20,000.
According to arrest papers, McRae forced himself on the accuser inside his home on Essex Place about 2:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Sgt. Frederick Hetrick, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, charged McRae with rape, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and one count of aggravated indecent assault without consent, all of which are felonies. Hetrick also charged McRae with misdemeanors: Two counts of indecent assault and one count of recklessly endangering another person.
The accuser has a mental disability that renders her incapable of consent, according to arrest papers.
Another woman inside the home discovered the accuser naked and crying, according to arrest papers. When confronted, arrest papers state that McRae couldn’t explain why he was in her room except to say “he was walking around the house praying.”
“When pushed for answers, Gary McRae would only say he was ‘sorry’ and attempted to leave the residence,” Hetrick wrote in arrest papers.
Police said the woman who confronted McRae attempted to get inside a GMC Envoy and prevent him from driving off. McRae drove away as the woman clung to the vehicle, eventually letting go after being dragged to the ground, according to arrest papers.
The accuser was examined at a Valley hospital and alleged McRae raped her during an interview with police. A sexual assault nurse examiner and employees with Transitions, a local crisis center for victims of sexual assault and other crimes, observed the interview, according to arrest papers.
“Gary told (the accuser) that if she told anyone or said anything about what happened that she will be put out of the house,” Hetrick wrote in arrest papers, summarizing a statement from the accuser.
McRae fled the scene on northbound Route 15 and was subsequently stopped and taken into custody by officers from Watsontown and Milton police departments, arrest papers state.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe arraigned McRae on the charges Friday and ordered him held on bail. Rowe is slated to preside during a preliminary hearing in the case on March 19.