WATSONTOWN — A 43-year-old Lewisburg man is facing burglary and related charges in connection with an incident early Sunday morning.
Watsontown Police allege Andrew Keister entered a South Main Street residence between 1 and 3 a.m. and damaged several items.
Police said the victim came home and noticed the damaged items.
They said Keister returned to the residence just before police arrived.
He was arrested and charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, along with a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief. Keister was transported to the Northumberland County Jail pending his preliminary arraignment.
A preliminary hearing will be held before District Judge Michael I. Diehl in Milton at a later date.
Watsontown Police were assisted on scene by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
— JOE SYLVESTER