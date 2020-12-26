A Lewisburg man’s appearance on “Jeopardy!” re-airs Tuesday as part of the television game show’s continued celebration of the life and career of its late host, Alex Trebek.
Jove Graham had a two-episode run on “Jeopardy!” One of the two episodes — original airdate: Dec. 9, 2009 — returns as a re-run for “Around the World with Alex.”
Trebek won acclaim as host of the quiz show. He helmed “Jeopardy!” since 1984. “Variety” reported Trebek's final taping was Oct. 29 and trade websites report his final episodes are to air the week of Jan. 4. Trebek died Nov. 8 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
“Around the World” is a two-week remembrance built around Trebek’s love of travel and geography. One of the categories in this episode was “Galápagos Wildlife,” which Trebek visited for video clues.
Graham, 46, said the category proved pivotal. He and another contestant were in a tight duel throughout the episode. The competitor reached out to Graham to let him know the episode would be broadcast again.
“The fact they picked our game was very exciting,” Graham said. “We had to rack up a lot of points to stay ahead of one another.”
Graham said episode tapings are done in sequence — five in a day. There isn’t much time for conversation between contestants and the host, he said. However, Graham said he enjoyed the small talk he did have with Trebek and was impressed by the host’s banter to keep the crowd engaged during breaks.
“He was a very personable guy. It was a thrill to have met him,” Graham said. “You don’t get a lot of time with him but in the time you do get, he was a very kind soul.”
“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WBRE NBC.