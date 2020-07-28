A proposed ordinance change by Lewisburg Borough Council would shorten the guestlist for parties at private residences before a permit is required.
An amendment to the existing ordinance on social gatherings would mandate permits to be required for any house party and the like where 25 or more people are anticipated to attend. This applies only to functions where alcohol is served.
The current limit is 75 guests. No other changes are proposed, according to Borough Manager William Lowthert. A spokesman said Bucknell University supports the measure.
Council members say the proposed change could lessen the potential spread of COVID-19. President Debra Sulai said the Lewisburg area has been fortunate to have low numbers of COVID-positive cases.
“We would very much like to keep those numbers low,” Sulai said.
The proposal will be considered by council members at a special meeting on Aug. 4. It coincides with a directive already approved this month restricting the police department from issuing any such permits while the current coronavirus emergency declaration is active. As it stands, the declaration is indefinite.
Sulai said the number 25 matched the limit for attendance at social gatherings under the Wolf administration’s yellow phase. Union County is in the green phase. The figure is arbitrary, Sulai said, and the council didn’t want to make it too restrictive on small gatherings like dinner parties.
Off-campus housing at Bucknell is limited to specific sets of students including seniors. A bulk of such housing is along Sixth and Seventh streets between the downtown and the campus edge. Some properties neighbor one another and have abutting backyards.
Under the current ordinance before the temporary ban on permit issuances, simultaneous parties with less than 75 attendees each could be held with people meandering from one home to the next, putting hundreds of people in close contact.
“From a public health standpoint, it would be problematic,” Council Member Jordi Comas said. “That’s a totally normal behavior in normal times.”
A copy of permits approved by Buffalo Valley Regional Police must be presented on request by law enforcement and borough officials. Permit holders must clean up party trash from the outside of their properties by 9 a.m. the following morning. Permits can be denied, for example, if the applicant violated the ordinance within 30 days, didn’t pay the $40 fee or were convicted of a crime within 90 days.
Police Chief Paul Yost said he supports the proposed ordinance amendment. He said he participated in discussions about the revision and said additional changes to the ordinance will be explored including reducing the maximum number of guests allowed and tightening the current timeframe in which permitted parties can be held: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
The borough enacted multiple measures meant to protect residents and visitors including creating socially distanced spaces at Hufnagle Park, designated outdoor eating areas, restricting the use of public athletic fields and hosting virtual council and committee meetings.
“Nobody wants a hotspot in Lewisburg,” Mayor Judy Wagner said, crediting the borough’s emergency management coordinator, Steve Beattie, for his efforts during the pandemic