LEWISBURG — Mayor Judy Wagner issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring June 2020 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the borough.
The proclamation urges “all residents to respect and honor our diverse community and celebrate, honor and build a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance.”
The proclamation says the U.S. was founded on the principle of equal rights for all people but that the “fulfillment of this promise has been long in coming for many Americans.”
“Some of the most inspiring moments in our history have arisen from various civil rights movements that have brought one group after another from the margins to the mainstream of American society,” the proclamation reads.
“The movement toward equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ+) people has been significant and has greatly contributed to stronger and more vibrant communities,” the proclamation reads.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO