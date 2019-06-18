LEWISBURG — McDonald's opens its new tech-focused restaurant today, a $3 million ground-up rebuild on the same site of its 43-year-old Victorian-influenced restaurant, which was torn down in February.
While the new restaurant, at 7379 West Branch Highway, will seat 76 customers, 61 fewer than the older facility, "it was time for a change. And we didn't always run to capacity in the old building. But we are doing a lot more drive-through service now than when the restaurant opened in 1976," said Jason Rippon, owner of the restaurant, and president of Rippon Enterprises.
The McDonald corporation decided to retrofit or rebuild its franchisees’ restaurants coast to coast, Rippon said, and that included the Lewisburg and Milton restaurants — both owned by Rippon Enterprises.
The exterior of the Lewisburg McDonald's matches the modernized “box” look the chain has moved toward.
The interior features self-order kiosks, with exterior and interior digital menu boards and interactive play boards for kids. The restaurant accommodates mobile play and orders. It continues to have two drive-thru lanes.
An interactive tabletop placed strategically in the restaurant will allow customers to play hundreds of games for free.
"We no longer have a play space, so we have instead some things for the whole family to do together," Rippon said.
There are kiosks situated around the store where people can order quickly. The kiosks don't take cash. If a customer orders using a kiosk but plans to use cash the kiosk will direct the person to a more traditional register.
George and Marianna Rowe, of Milton, sat at one of the tables and marveled at the new set up during an invitation-only opening on Monday. George said he liked the idea of table service. "It's certainly a nice touch for a McDonald's. Never seen anything like it before at a McDs."
Brandon Mabus, of Allenwood, hopes he will be working at this restaurant, he said. He sat quietly with two friends, waiting for their order, playing games on their mobile phones. "It's different here from any other McDonald's I've seen. It has a new feel to it."
A few rows away, a group of friends congregated in the stadium seating area.
"This is really something new, and I got the idea from some catalogs of ideas that are out of Europe," Rippon said. "It's really for if the gang wants to get together you can sit at the bottom, the top, use one surface as a table top."
Rippon raved about the modernized kitchen area with "an optimized prep line, which doubles the capacity of the old kitchen."
This newly imagined McDonald's required Rippon to hire additional staff. "People think having these kiosks means we are taking away jobs. It's not true at all. We've hired 25 additional people for this store. I need more people in the kitchen and more people to help with table service."
Right now the store has 75 employees, and they are hiring more, Rippon said.
There remains some nostalgia for the old Victorian building. "We were sad to see it go," Rippon said. "But we kept all of our employees ... They are all back and we didn't lose anybody from the team. This is more streamlined for the modern experience."
Hours are 6 a.m.-midnight seven days a week.