LEWISBURG — Downtown merchants annually anticipate the exit of Bucknell University students but this week’s announcement that the students would leave campus two months early out of precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak accelerates the consequences of a shallow customer base.
There are no known or suspected cases at Bucknell, according to a university statement, as is the case for the Susquehanna Valley as a whole. Beginning March 19, however, the university is shifting to remote education. Students must move out of on-campus housing by Tuesday evening.
All public performances, speaking engagements and the like are canceled for the rest of the semester. Graduation remains scheduled but its size and scope could be altered. The Patriot League, of which Bucknell Athletics is a member, canceled all spring sports effective Monday.
Braden Klinger, owner of Bull Run Tap House at 601 Market St., said sales drop 25 to 30 percent when the spring semester ends. He expects that loss is coming quicker than normal this year.
The drop isn’t a direct attribution to a recess in student customers visiting his restaurant, Klinger said. Without students on campus, friends and family aren’t visiting town. He wondered about a loss of business from university-related events.
As of today, the University has made the decision to limit large-scale public gatherings, including performances, for the duration of the semester.
Bucknell hasn’t closed campus and employees are presently expected to report to work, but administrators are considering limiting on-campus activities and events.
Klinger said he must consider the issue as a wider problem extending beyond his business’ ties to university activity. In exploring alternatives to offset losses in food sales, Klinger said he will consider delivery, home meal replacement for pickup or delivery and catering where people don’t have to travel.
“I just have to be willing to change and adapt on a moment’s notice,” Klinger said.
Bucknell is hardly alone in responding to what global health experts are now classifying as a pandemic. Major public events cross-country are canceled, flights are empty and self-quarantines are recommended for anyone with symptoms of coronavirus.
Susquehanna and Bloomsburg universities each chose to keep students off-campus at least one additional week by extending the schools’ respective spring breaks. Susquehanna canceled all non-essential university-sponsored travel and suspended its public events until March 23, when students return.
The timing of the announcement came on a busy week for Lewisburg. Market Street bustled as thousands of visitors are in town for the annual PIAA state championship swim meet.
“Yesterday, we were busier than normal. That makes me a little nervous that people are traveling into Lewisburg from other areas,” said Dana Bosak, manager, Wilson Ross, 326 Market St.
Outside of the influx of shoppers from the PIAA swim meet, Bosak said sales dropped as coronavirus metastasized in the U.S. She said she believes fewer people are coming out to shop.
“I think we’ll see that decline continue,” Bosak said.
Mike Matukaitis owns the wedding and event space, Iron Front, in the Chamberlin Building at 434 Market St.
“For Bucknell-related events for the spring, we do anticipate that some of those events will need to be rescheduled but have had no requests for that beyond just two sorority formals,” Matukaitis said.
The bulk of Iron Front’s business is weddings, Matukaitis said, and so far no clients have sought to reschedule. The company anticipates hosting 40 weddings this year and 55 next year, according to Matukaitis.
There are contingencies in place. Iron Front invested $20,000 in video equipment and consulting to allow live streaming for guests who can’t attend.
“This service will allow guests to view the wedding remotely in real-time. Live streaming helps couples deal with the short term issue of any friends and family who may not want to travel during the outbreak,” Matukaitis said.
The venue’s two full-time event planners use streaming tools like FaceTime and Zoom to consult with clients who live in large metropolitan areas. They provide remote virtual tours and event planning sessions and that communication will continue, Matukaitis said.
The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, a collective of downtown merchants, issued a statement saying the organization “supports Bucknell’s decision to prioritize the health and safety of their students, faculty and staff. While we cannot anticipate the full impact this decision will have on our downtown businesses, the LDP will continue our work to support businesses in whatever way we can.”
Ellen Ruby, executive director, encourages business owners to follow guidelines on coronavirus tailored for merchants available online from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
As for what’s to come from a commerce standpoint, Ruby said she doesn’t know what to expect.
“This is very new. Whatever comes up, we’ll try to get together as a community and support one another,” Ruby said.