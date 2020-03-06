Lewisburg middle-schoolers brainstorm, pitch products

LEWISBURG — Morgan Strieby’s family owns three dogs and the Lewisburg Area middle-schooler says they always want to go outside.
It’s a dog’s nature and it’s part of what inspired Strieby, 11, and fellow sixth-graders Eddie Lockcuff and Micheline Gwynn, both 12, to brainstorm a solution: Pet-O-Lock, a secure and affordable concept for a doggie door that’s activated by a remote sensor in a dog’s collar.
The students researched similar items on the market and designed Pet-O-Lock as a mid-tier product with three price points for small, medium and large pets: $90, $105 and $125. Customers install the door themselves. It opens automatically when pets approach and locks automatically when the sensor is out of range. The product is battery-powered, similar to a numeric keypad for exterior door locks.
“I kind of want it to be a real product,” Gwynn said, to which Strieby and Lockcuff agreed.
Maybe someday. For now, the students are taking the idea to student entrepreneur competitions. They won first place last month against middle-schoolers from area schools at a contest sponsored by Northumberland National Bank. Competitions await at Bloomsburg University and Penn State University, pitting them against students in middle school and high school students.
Winning against students their own ages isn’t as satisfying as defeating older kids.
“As Susquehanna University, we won against high-schoolers but at this one we won against other middle school students,” Strieby said.
The trio makes up one of 54 different entrepreneurship teams of students — about 150 students total — across all social studies classes taught by Tris West at Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School.
West divides social studies three ways, teaching ancient history, economics and financial literacy. The latter two incorporate lessons in entrepreneurship. A business owner himself, West attempts to inspire students to develop minds for business, learning how to earn money beyond the typical 9-to-5 daily grind.
“It’s not always about the product but there are always ways to make money,” West said. “They have to be responsible for themselves. … I don’t think there’s a more important thing they’ll learn than financial literacy.”
An internal competition amongst the Eichhorn teams narrowed the field, first to 10 teams and finally three top finishers in a “Shark Tank”-style contest.
Joining the Pet-O-Lock group are teams pitching Brush Rush, a chewable on-the-go teeth cleaner, and a wearable tech band named EZ Sleep that monitors heart rate, brain waves and vibrates when the band detects the mind is tired.
All three teams will continue competing in entrepreneurship challenges.
Strieby, Gwynn and Lockcuff said the experience taught them about the importance of independent learning and research as well as having to make presentations and pitch ideas. Lockcuff also spoke about the concept of dividends, saying he learned about creating products and marketing them to larger companies way above cost.
“How to make money,” Lockcuff said simply of the lesson.
West also advises sixth-graders in the regional Stock Market Challenge. He said his family has owned 20-plus businesses since 1949 including Gunzey’s Hot Sausage. Aside from the sausage business, he operates Granite Financial Advisors and his wife operates Laura West Family Daycare.
“If they’re confident and fearless, they’re going to be successful,” West said.