Lewisburg Neighborhoods shortens name, seeks volunteers

LEWISBURG — An affiliate of the borough’s government shortened its name and looks to grow its core of volunteers.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods dropped the word corporation that clung onto the end of its moniker since its creation in 2006. It’ll still show up on tax filings and such but board member Mike Derman said ditching the word for general reference was done because “it suggests something more formal, high-scale and corporate.”
“We’re not sitting around in suits,” board member Stephen Apanel said.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods counts about 50 volunteers across its spectrum of initiatives — River Town Team, Flood Impact Task Force, Green Team, Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg and the organization’s operating board.
The mission of Lewisburg Neighborhoods broadened beyond the nonprofit’s original intent, which was to foster cooperation between the borough and Bucknell University. That cooperation resulted in revitalization in the Bull Run Neighborhood on South 6th Street, an area that once housed many Bucknell students.
The broadened mission of Lewisburg Neighborhoods is one of environmental stewardship, community development and inclusivity. Preserving natural landscapes as well as streetscapes, strengthening community ties and advocating for residential issues are central to the organization’s efforts.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods enhanced accessibility to the Susquehanna River last summer by providing public access kayaks and canoes at Lewisburg Landing. Working on behalf of the borough, the organization secured $1,350,000 in state and federal funding for the Bull Run Greenway project to restore the floodplain, mitigate flooding, extend the rail trail and develop nature-play areas in Hufnagle Park.
The organization conducts regular cleanups in and along waterways around the borough and in other public spaces several times each year. Dozens of volunteers make the cleanups a success, Executive Director Samantha Pearson said, though participation can be weather-dependent.
“We clean up more if we have more people,” Pearson said.
Members of the Flood Task Force have gone door-to-door in the borough’s four wards to inform residents about the flood plain. The efforts of the task force resulted in a virtual 3D model of the flood plain, available online, that goes beyond even the official Federal Emergency Management Agency map, Person said.
Apanel said the task force’s work informed him of his own property’s liability and helped spur his involvement with Lewisburg Neighborhoods.
“It’s given me opportunities to be involved with other parts of the community,” Apanel said.
The annual River Road Holiday, where the stretch of road from North Water Street to Winter Farm Lane is closed a few hours for non-motorized activities, is dependent on volunteer help. Volunteers drive the efforts of the Green Team by weeding out invasive plant species along the river and planting native grass and trees.
In February during the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival, Lewisburg Neighborhoods seeks volunteers to join its team for the Polar Bear Plunge into the river’s icy waters. Like other organizations, the group will solicit sponsorships to help raise funds for its annual operations.
“We would love to have more people plunge on behalf of Lewisburg Neighborhoods,” Pearson said before noting, “that takes a specific type of volunteer.”
Walk It! Bike It! hosts a public program at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. James Saylor and Katherine Lewis from SEDA-COG will review the new Middle Susquehanna Bicycle Pedestrian Plan recently adopted for the region by the SEDA-COG Municipal Planning Organization and the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership. This is the first in a series of first Tuesday programs on general interest walking and biking topics.
Learn more about Lewisburg Neighborhoods and its initiatives at www.lewisburgneighborhoods.org.