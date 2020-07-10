Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.