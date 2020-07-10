George Miller delivered 8,498 babies into this world over the course of his career in medicine and figures had he delivered two more and finished at an even 8,500, nobody would believe it.
Miller often finds himself bumping into parents he’s worked with and children he’s delivered: jogging in Washington, D.C., riding an elevator, even with a face mask partially shielding his identity while wandering the aisles of Walmart.
Miller, 73, said he loves these interactions, even if the kids aren’t exactly excited themselves.
“‘Here’s the man who delivered you.’ They look at me like they don’t understand what’s being said,” Miller said, mimicking an interaction between parent and child. “I say, ‘yeah, my delivery truck’s right around the corner.’”
Miller’s delivery days are finished. He officially retired June 30, bringing an end to a 48-year career as an obstetrician and gynecologist that largely played out inside his former private practice, Lewisburg Gynecology and Obstetrics.
A native of Watkins Glen, N.Y., Miller delivered his first baby in 1970 as a medical student at Arnot-Ogden Memorial Hospital, now Arnot Ogden Medical Center, in Elmira, N.Y. He’d settled on obstetrics during this time, saying he never wavered in which medical field to practice. After medical school and OBGYN training, Miller served two years with the U.S. Army at a base in Missouri. On Aug. 1, 1978, Miller began working in the Lewisburg area.
“I came here because I enjoyed the smaller community, the hospital was growing and the nurses liked what I did. It makes it a nice place to work when the people you work with are on the same page,” Miller said. “The nurses and hospital staff make me look good.”
Miller quickly began planning the development of birthing rooms at the hospital to make for a more welcoming environment for mother, father and baby. He fostered the concept of allowing the mother to hold her infant immediately rather than medical staff whisking the newborn to a nursery.
The first birthing room opened in May 1979 and evolved into The Family Place, the Hospital’s obstetrics unit.
“They had the doctor in charge of the birth. It shouldn’t be the doctor, it should be the patient in charge with help from the doctor. That was a long time coming to get that concept accepted,” Miller said.
As fathers were encouraged to be present in the delivery room, Miller said smelling salts were kept on hand for the occasional instance when dads would pass out from witnessing the experience.
In an age where gender reveals have become the norm, Miller recalled a time when he would be the one to break the news by phone. He used to perform an ultrasound on every pregnant mother’s visit, too, occasionally revealing a surprise beyond whether the family should buy blue or pink outfits: twins.
Miller once delivered a child inside a vehicle parked just outside the former entrance to Evangelical’s Emergency Department. It was snowing, the vehicle’s engine was running, exhaust rose from the rear of the car but the baby wouldn’t wait to get inside.
“They had the baby right there,” Miller said.
Kaitlyn Tyrie joined Evangelical as an OBGYN physician about a year ago. She worked alongside Miller as she prepared to take on his patient-load as he transitioned out of his job.
Tyrie observed the kindness Miller showed his patients and noticed how he took an interest not only in their health but also in their lives, she said. Since they trained in different eras, she said they showed each other alternate methods in surgery and clinic.
She once walked into an office room with Miller and met a patient and her family. Miller had not only delivered the pregnant mother but also her husband and her two other children, she said.
“This hospital, this area, has a lot to thank Dr. Miller for. He spent a lot of time here and worked with the hospital to make it a better place and provide better care for the women in this area,” Tyrie said.
Miller said obstetrics evolved with growing specialties in oncology and neonatal intensive care, examples he cited when talking about how those areas demand additional training and expertise. These days, he said midwives largely handle regular deliveries while he was mostly called in for C-sections.
Miller sold his practice to Evangelical in 2017. As part of the agreement, he planned a gradual retirement. Miller’s last delivery was in late 2019. He didn’t know at the time it’d be his final delivery.
His career ended but his mind doesn’t seem far from the work he loved. As he plans a post-retirement lifestyle with his longtime partner, Julie Pepper, he still seems to have his mind on work.
“If I have to go to Weis for a loaf of bread, I look up and find myself in my parking space behind the hospital. The car just takes me there,” Miller said.