LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg School District Board of Directors unanimously approved the establishment of a Girl's Volleyball program, to begin competition in the fall of 2023.
This was the third time in the last 10 years that a proposal to have a girl's volleyball team passed.
Resident Amanda Geer has been instrumental in trying to get the progam establishment, so she was excited and thrilled for the girls, she said, shortly after the vote.
"The students are very happy," Geer said.
Prior to the vote, district Athletic Director Chris Vaughn presented some of the details to the board. He estimated the cost of startup at $15,000. That cost would cover getting uniforms and equipment.
"At this point, volleyball has gained in popularity in the region, in general," Geer said. "Since the last proposal made several years ago, numerous area schools have added volleyball. In our conference, in 2023 already there are volleyball programs at Central Mountain, Danville, Hughesville, Loyalsock, Midd-West, Shamokin, and Williamsport, who have varsity girls' volleyball. By moving forward, we would have a viable league for the girls' team to compete in."
There has also been interest at the middle school for playing volleyball, Vaughn said. "It's one of the most popular clubs at the middle school."
The idea for volleyball, Vaughn continued, "is a very popular idea at the high school after I conducted some surveys."
What ensued was some discussion about game times and how they could be shifted so as not to conflict with other fall sports.
Vaughn also suggested a possible way to save money on transportation by having three or four schools come together at one venue, say on a Saturday and have two matches.
Later in the meeting, Superintendent Cathy Mosser explained how the the new concept of PowerSchool was a data program in which there would be a movement of student data into one place. Data from across the district would, under PowerSchool technology make it more accessible.