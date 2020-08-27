Most Lewisburg Area students are slated to return to in-person school, but on a staggered basic, following the school board's approval of a revised Health and Safety plan on Thursday night.
The board originally approved an in-person school plan on Aug. 6. A week later, it pushed back the planned staggered start dates to Sept. 9 and 10 after state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine recommended Union County schools transition to full-time remote learning due to the rising spread of COVID-19.
Union County is the only Pennsylvania county listed as having “substantial” community transmission of the virus. The state departments of Health and Education recommend any county in the “substantial” category shift to remote-only learning.
"While we remain in substantial numbers, we are starting to improve," Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock told the board during the Zoom meeting Thursday night.
The board passed the in-person reopening by an 8-1 vote. Virginia Zimmerman cast the only no vote after saying she was not completely comfortable with an in-person opening.
Sept. 9 is the first day of school for students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, fourth, sixth and ninth grades. Sept. 10 is the first day for students in first, second, third, fifth, seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th and 12th grades.
The vote did not come quickly. For more than a half hour, board members discussed whether to reopen school under a scaffolding, or hybrid, model, in which some students participate in in-person learning, while others are in distance learning.
Polinchock said about 25 percent of district students already are slated as homebound or choosing another alternative.
The district's other options were a blended reopening, which balances in-person learning and remote learning for all students, or total remote learning for all students, with a plan for reopening for in-person learning.
Polinchock, in her report to the board, said the state is requiring schools to take attendance and issue grades, unlike in the spring, when districts, suddenly thrown into establishing online curriculums for all students, did not take attendance and made courses pass-fail.
In other business, the board approved a learning management system called Canvas, developed by Instructure, at a cost of $29,562.50.
The Canvas computer program lists courses, recent activity, assignments, conversations and course grades all in one place, Polinchock said.