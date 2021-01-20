LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council adopted a zoning ordinance amendment Tuesday that requires equipment like furnaces to be raised at minimum 1-1/2 feet above the 100-year flood plain.
The change is required by FEMA to maintain the borough’s community rating score and a 5 percent discount on flood insurance for all borough property owners, according to Borough Manager William Lowthert.
Other examples of “equipment” would include central air conditioning units, water heaters and heat pumps, Lowthert said.
Property owners in the flood plain would have to raise the equipment, such as using a platform, when replacing the items or building new structures. Ultimately, it would be determined by the zoning officer.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO