LEWISBURG — Short-term AirBnB-like rentals in Lewisburg are unregulated, a situation the borough's planning commission began discussing at a special meeting held Wednesday night.
The object of this non-voting meeting, said chair Bud HIller, was to begin the process of deciding a strategy for dealing with them.
Commission Secretary Eli Farrell estimated there were anywhere from 20-22 such rentals already in the borough.
"I'm not opposed to people renting out rooms in their homes," Farrell said, "some people, maybe seniors for example, can use the extra money. But there should be some form of oversight."
The issue has come up recently, when a bed and breakfast contacted members of the commission about short-term rentals, saying essentially that in terms of competition, they weren't playing on the same level playing field.
In fact, said Central Keyston COG zoning administrator Davide Hines, there is no mention in the current zoning ordinance regarding short-term rentals.
"We do watch bed and breakfasts. They have to abide by certain safety and health regulations," Hines said. "We currently have no mechanism of enforcement for short-term rentals."
The planning commission hopes to remedy that, although in exactly what form that will take has yet to be decided.
Hines spent much of the one-hour meeting showing commission members examples of what other municipalities have dealt with short-term rentals.
Some standards for short-term rental zoning could include noise and nusisance provisions, proof of code compliance, fire safety measures, adequate water and sewer service, or other utilities or infrastructure that may be of particular concern.
There could also be limitations on turnover: renting to six different tenants within a month probably wouldn't be allowed in many places, Hines said.
All these issues — and there are many more — will have to be taken up by the commission in future meetings.
Nothing was settled at the meeting. But Hines suggested that before the next meeting, they all first think about and then define exactly what a short-term rental is and then decide if they want to add the words short-term rental to their current ordinance concerning bed and breakfast establishments, with supplemental regulations pertaining specifically to short-term rentals.
Any language that is added to the zoning ordinances will have to go through a public meeting process and then be voted on by borough council.
The next regular meeting of the Planning Commission is Aug. 7.