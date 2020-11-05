LEWISBURG — Members of Green New Deal Lewisburg hosted a small rally calling on election officials to count all votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.
The rally at Hufnagle Park on Wednesday afternoon came on the same day President Donald Trump’s campaign announced legal actions in two states along with plans to intervene in a pending Supreme Court case challenging Pennsylvania’s three-day grace period for ballot mailings.
“I just agree with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Every vote should be counted,” Mick Piper-Smyer said.
“We got mail-in ballots but we were worried that they wouldn’t be counted in time so we took them in, had them spoiled and voted in person,” Pat Piper-Smyer said.
Union County officials initially said Wednesday they wouldn’t count ballots received from Wednesday through 5 p.m. Friday. The grace period was established by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in September.
However, later Wednesday, Commissioner Jeff Reber and Director of Elections Greg Katherman announced the votes would be counted and rolled into the county’s election returns. Should a court decision invalidate those votes, they’re being separated and would be able to be pulled from the count.
Officials in Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties all say they won’t count the late-arriving ballots until further guidance is received, perhaps from the country’s high court. Those counties will segregate the ballots as directed by the Pennsylvania Department of State.
More than two dozen attendees at the rally held signs calling for all votes to be counted. Some spoke about the reasons they voted Tuesday. Organizers led the crowd in singing multiple protest songs.
Marielle Miller of Green New Deal Lewisburg said the rally was meant to pressure local election officials to count every ballot.
“This is more to make sure they are not following any sort of lead from Trump’s administration and that they will count every vote,” Miller said.
“This is more so to pressure them to say, ‘Don’t follow his lead. Do what is right.’ No matter your party, political affiliation, religion, whatever — your vote deserves to be counted in an election,” Miller said.