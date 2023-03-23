LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg School District Board updated, revised and approved a 2023-24 preliminary budget of $39.6 million at Thursday night's meeting.
Earlier this year, the proposed preliminary budget was slightly more than $40 million.
After adjustments, the approved preliminary budget will show a $16,757 remainder.
"We now have a balanced budget," said John Fairchild, Lewisburg Area School District director of financial services. "And we still have some room to maneuver."
Some of the line items revised after January's early preliminary budget include: PSERs contribution, now $271,623, as a result of reduction of the PSERs rate to 34 percent from 35.7 percent.
There was also a tax increase at 3.6 percent, down from 4.7 percent, resulting in a projected $218,724; health insurance costs at $322,262 (4 percent increase, down from 12 percent); and a cost of $332,292 for additional staffing (kindergarten, third grade, high school math).
The updated budget takes into account the loss of tax revenue ($76,702) from the now defunct Country Cupboard, Fairchild said.
After the rundown of changes, Fairchild discussed next steps leading to a final vote.
In April there is health insurance open enrollment; also in April/May, final variables Act 93 agreement.
At the April 27 board meeting, members will vote on the final 2023-24 budget. The public will then have 30 days to scrutinize it.
In May, support staff retirements are due.
The final vote will be held during the June 8 school board meeting.
Directors approved a 3-year renewal of health insurance with Capital Blue Cross. The increase in costs is 4 percent, but was still the best deal when compared to Highmark and the Geisinger Health Plan, Fairchild said.
In comments not related to agenda items, resident Terrance Shea brought up a subject that has been circulating on social media, but has not been discussed yet by the board concerning a reconfiguration of the grades at Kelly and Linntown Intermediate school.
Shea said that he would like to know more about what might be in future plans and why such a move might be beneficial to students.