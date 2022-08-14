LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School Board approved new curriculum materials and resources for the incoming school board in addition to the 2022-2023 parent/student handbooks at its most recent meeting.
A revised school calendar was also approved by the board. Changes to the district's health and safety plan were approved and a new EndoTherm Program for energy savings.
Board President Virginia Zimmerman said they also approved purchase for a new grooming machine for the district's baseball and softball fields.
The board also approved their accounts payables.