LEWISBURG — The challenges of internet and infrastructure in the Lewisburg School District was the topic of a a presentation by Jeremy Long, at Thursday night’s board meeting. Cost of equipment was also outlined to the board. Long also talked about cybersecurity issues.
The meeting started with a detailed explanation of the logic of English curriculum program, by Colby Derr, fifthgrade teacher, and Miranda Fawver, fourth grade. The Logic of English strengthens literary skills, spelling and comprehension, according to the presenters. Typically the program begins in fourth grade and runs through seventh grade.