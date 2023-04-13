LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg School District maintenance team has a busy summer ahead.
Maintenance Director Delbert Gallegos, at Thursday night’s meeting, presented the school board with an update of projects that were approved and will be worked on this summer.
Those projects include: middle school parking lot and bus loop repavement; Kelly domestic hot water heater replacement; Kelly fire alarm panel upgrade; Kelly concrete floor repairs; middle school exterior cafeteria door replacement; Kelly parent drop-off island and sidewalk repair; Kelly and Linntown bathroom partition replacements; Linntown playground path repaving; and a big project, repainting the Kelly and Linntown interior.
“We want to get this done so that when the new school year starts the kids will have a freshly repainted school,” Gallegos said.
In her superintendent’s report, Cathy Moser explained the ramifications of a new agreement signed between the district and the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania.
This agreement will offer opportunities for students to take college level classes at Bloomsburg, Bucknell and Susquehanna universities.
“This opens up expanded opportunities for students,” Moser said. The opportunity could give students a head start on their post-secondary career, by earning a college credit.
Courses could be offered at reduced rates or in some cases, no cost.
In another announcement, the district art show will be May 10-12.