LEWISBURG — Early plans for how schools in the Lewisburg School District will reopen include having students attend five days a week, with one day set each week for early dismissal, to allow more extensive sanitizing and cleaning.
"We're thinking the break might be mid-week, and have the custodial staff cleaning as much as possible. Even throughout the day," said school board President Jordan Fetzer. "By sending students home earlier in the day, it gives the custodial staff more time to clean the buildings."
The situation is still fluid, said new Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, at Thursday night's school board meeting held in the high school auditorium, and attended by 15 in-person people in the audience (a total of 25 people were allowed in the space), and 100 people on Zoom — the allowable limit on the online platform.
"We have decided not to do a hybrid, half the sudents here, half the students there," added Fetzer. "The reason for that is to help parents. If someone needs daycare and we have students here one day and not another it can complicate things more than they already are."
Fetzer stressed that the reopening plans are still fluid.
"Things are changing every day," Fetzer said. "We are constantly getting messages from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
"What we did today was to present a plan to update the community," Fetzer said. "We did not vote on anything today. There was no set plan. It's a heads-up to where we are at right now."
Because of the fluidity of the situation, Polinchock, in her superintendent's report, talked about options: Lewisburg's e-school, which the district partners with CSIU, versus a cyber-charter school. She also stressed that what online learning looked like in the spring "is not what it is going to look like in the new school year," should the district have to move to that.
"Even our online instruction will be different," Fetzer said. "We've had months now to prepare for it. We have a plan A, plan B and so on.
"But in our opinion, nothing beats in-person instruction," he continued. "We are trying to combat this constantly changing situation as best we can, while also providing a quality education."
A special voting session on the finalized plan is likely to be called before the next regularly scheduled board meeting, which is Aug. 13.
The special session date has yet to be decided, Fetzer said.
Fetzer apologized to all the people who were not able to attend the meeting on Zoom. "The Pennsylvania School Board Association bought a Zoom license for every district in the state that only covered 100 attendeees," Fetzer said. He anticipates hundreds of people wanting to Zoom the special voting session, so the district is working to increase Zoom capacity.
Board Secretary John Fairchild noted that surveys had been sent out to parents to see how they felt about reopening — "1,508 surveys were returned of 1,966 that were send out, a 77 percent response rate."
Also at the meeting, a 180-day resolution was passed. The Pennsylvania Department of Education recognized that the pandemic is an emergency situation. The designation allows students who might have to work some time at home to receive credit for those days toward the 180-day yearly school days requirement.