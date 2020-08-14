LEWISBURG — Students will return to school in the Lewisburg School District according to a staggered schedule, Sept. 9-10.
The Sept. 9 date is the first day for grades pre-K, K, 4, 6, and 9. The 10th is the first day for grades 1-3, 5, 7-8, and 10-12. On Sept. 11, all students are to report to school for in-person learning.
"Because of the school closure in the spring," explained District Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock on Friday, "we didn't have the opportunity to do the orientation for our fifth-graders going to the middle school, and eighth-graders going to the high school. They usually have a day where they get to walk the building and learn a little bit about what will happen at the next level."
District administrators wanted to be able to provide that opportunity to the rising sixth-graders and ninth-graders. "And then while we are at it," Polinchock said, "let's take the rising fourth-graders and our pre-K and Kindergarten students as well.
"The idea is, we'd have fewer students in the buildings, since it will be new to them," she said, "they can learn the floor plan, things like where the library is, where the guidance office is. Walk around and become comfortable in their respective buildings."
The Sept. 9 reopening date was approved at Thursday night’s Lewisburg School Board meeting. School Board President Jordan Fetzer mistakenly wrote in a text to The Daily Item on Thursday night that the delayed schools reopening day would be Sept. 8. He apologized Friday for any confusion that may have caused.
The decision, an 8-1 vote, was preceded by a vigorous debate over the proposal to delay.
Several of the board members had concerns about the change in schedule. Fetzer voted yes for the delay, but expressed some reservations. "I have concerns about experts who aren't here making recommendations for us."
Lisa Clark, the lone "no" vote, said she simply did not believe the COVID positives tally, since it did involve county facilities like nursing homes and the Federal prisons.
Data about COVID positives in the county will arrive every Monday, Polinchock said.
The delayed re-opening changed from Aug. 20 to Sept. 9 after the state, with its new rating system, said Union County was the only county in the commonwealth with a "substantial risk of COVID transmission." The Pennsylvania Department of Education recommended that counties rated "substantial" start school remotely, or at best as a hybrid, part remote, part in-person instructional model.
Lewisburg opted to stick to their board approved model of in-person learning all five days a week, with early dismissal on Wednesday remains in place.
"We will consider any shift to remote or hybrid based upon what our designation is by the Department of Education as either low, moderate, or substantial," Polinchock said.
The delay, she said, "has given us the opportunity to see if our COVID rate is leveling off here and we truly were affected by a spike in congregate living facilities. It also gives us time to bring the teachers in to do the professional development that we need to do, implementing the learning management system. So that if we ever go to remote or hybrid the kids and teachers can have a much better instructional experience than they did in the spring."
There is a whole new technology platform that teachers need to learn and migrate their curriculum to it.
If we have to change our instructional model sometime in the upcoming year, she added, "we'll be in a much better position to do that."