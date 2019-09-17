LEWISBURG — Two seniors at Lewisburg Area High School launched a free food pantry to assist other teenagers in the school in need of food and hygiene products.
Abby Gilger, 17, and Grace Rosevear, 18, started Dragon2Go for their senior project. Last winter’s partial government shutdown inspired the idea, causing them to think of the financial and emotional stress a sudden job loss could have on a family.
Hundreds of thousands of federal workers were furloughed or working without pay during the 35-day partial shutdown, including those at federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg. It inspired the opening of emergency food pantries in the Valley and other offers of free goods and services.
“If we had Dragon2Go, it could have taken away a huge expense from families,” Rosevear said.
The leaders of Dragon2Go see their pantry as one more potential resource, but it’s not dependent on the occurrence of mass layoffs or sudden disaster. The student-run pantry is open to high-schoolers simply in need, whether it’s to supplement meals over a day, a weekend or longer.
The pantry will provide grab-and-go items like granola bars and refrigerated yogurt cups. There will be some canned goods and non-perishables available, which should be especially useful during extended breaks in the school year. Soap, toothpaste and brushes and such will also be available free of charge.
“We want to keep it as healthy as possible but also make it desirable to students,” Gilger said.
Gilger and Rosevear collected more than $5,100 in cash donations, aided by a $5,000 anonymous gift. Weis Markets, Dunkin’ Donuts, Pompeii Street Soap and Country Cupboard all donated gift cards or products to the pantry.
Weis also provided furniture for use in the nondescript pantry room inside the high school while the SisterFriend charity provided one year’s worth of feminine hygiene products, the students said.
Gilger and Rosevear applied for a $1,000 grant from the Lewisburg Sunset Rotary Club for the creation of hygiene kits.
Students created the pantry but they won’t staff it. Teachers will staff the room, Gilger and Rosevear said. It’s part of an effort to protect the anonymity of students seeking help. The pantry will be open at specific times and private pickup will be available, Rosevear said.
Dragon2Go is designed to last beyond the current school year. Gilger and Rosevear said incoming seniors should be able to step in and manage the program year after year.
“Who better to organize this than high school students who can see what’s needed better than adults can,” high school Principal Paula Reber said.
A list of products sought for donation will be compiled and published on the school district’s website, they said. Cash contributions can be made by check to Lewisburg Area High School, c/o Dragon2Go in the memo line.