Lewisburg Area School District got off to a quiet start for the new school year as a staggered return meant a fraction of the student population attended class Wednesday.
The Board of Education opted for a staggered return since the coronavirus pandemic hindered traditional orientation. On Wednesday, students in new buildings returned in-person: pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, grades 4, 6 and 9.
They’ll have Thursday off as students in the remaining grades return for their own first day. Students across all grade levels will be in district buildings Friday.
Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, district superintendent, viewed the reopening as a success. She said third-grade teachers at Kelly Elementary visited Linntown Intermediate School to check in on their former students and wish them luck, Polinchock said.
“Students were happy to be back in school, or in school for the first time as is the case with kindergarten,” Polinchock said. “As with so many of our teachers, they are pleased to have the students back in school. Over the next few days, we will continue to adjust our bus schedules as we do every school year.”
“Today has been going great with the freshmen,” High School Principal Paula Reber said. “It's been a nice transition for the ninth-graders to be here on their own today without the other grades.”
Ella Kovaleski, 14, and Lillian Smith, 15, were among the freshman students attending in-person Wednesday. Kovaleski said attending class for the first time at the high school was underwhelming since it was emptier than it expects to be in the days ahead.
Smith said it was amazing, though confessed some fears when the entire high school population returns to the building. One thing she liked was the freedom afforded high school students compared to what she experienced in middle school.
Both said masking wasn’t much of a concern.
“It’s pretty cold in there. The mask didn’t bother me as much as I thought it would. I followed the rules, I guess. Everything else was easy to follow,” Kovaleski said, adding that teachers incorporated mask breaks throughout the day.
“Not too many people followed social distancing so the teachers had to keep reminding us,” Smith said.
Kovaleski and Smith both said they hoped schools would stay open for in-person instruction. Neither cares much for the online learning experience.
“I really hope we don’t do online school,” Smith said, adding that the online platform can be boring and lacking in motivation.
Kovaleski agreed with Smith: “I like in-school better,” she said.