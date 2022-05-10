LEWISBURG — A team of middle and elementary school students in the Lewisburg School District is preparing to compete in the Odyssey of the Mind world finals later this month.
Odyssey of the Mind is an international creative problem-solving program for K-12 students in which they learn the value of brainstorming and teamwork. At each competition event, the students perform an original, creative presentation that they have written and designed on a specified topic, and they are also given a challenging spontaneous problem to solve that they have never seen prior to the day of the competition.
The six students — Clara Graham, Ceili Kisvarday, Abby Ryu, Rachel Ryu, Maya Sak and Linghan Wan —are from Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School and Linntown Elementary. Coached by Chris Kisvarday, Susannah Kisvarday and Linda Smolka, the six young women won first place for their category in the Pennsylvania state championship in April, earning them a chance to move on to the upcoming World Finals event, competing against hundreds of teams from all across the world.
It’s the first time that a team from Lewisburg will be traveling to compete in the finals competition for a second time. This year, the finals are taking place in Ames, Iowa, from May 25-28.
In 2019, five of the six young women on 2022 team qualified for their first Worlds competition. Prior to that, the only other time that a Lewisburg team had reached the finals was in 2015.
The team won by writing and then performing in a short, original musical about the life of Harriet Quimby, the first American woman to earn a pilot’s license and the first woman to ever fly across the English Channel. Their performance combined with their first-place score in the spontaneous event at the April state finals put them ahead of eight other Pennsylvania teams in their category to qualify them for the world finals.
“Odyssey of the Mind is such a special competition because it is an opportunity to get closer to friends while also competing against other teams,” said Linghan Wan. “The most fun part is creating the props, and the hardest part is usually creating the script. The most important part is having an open mind and being as creative as possible.”
“The judges like it when you do the unexpected and creative,” added Ceili Kisvarday. “I like the feeling of achievement that we made it so far. The most important thing I take away is a sense of being part of an international community, and working as a team!”
“I’m proud of how our daughters have really stuck together and persevered, even after two years of canceled competitions, and they not only qualified for worlds again but went from being second in the state last time to first place this year,” said Jove Graham, Clara Graham’s father.
“They really do it all themselves,” he said, “without a teacher or parents really helping, except for our coaches who I’m so grateful to them for being amazing at inspiring them and letting the kids’ imaginations take over.”
It is not easy for a group of adults to come up with ideas, agree on something, and then make those ideas a reality, Graham said, “so the fact that our kids have been able to do that, and be so successful at it, is really humbling to me as a dad.”
Lewisburg Area School Board president Virginia Zimmerman said, “Odyssey of the Mind requires creative problem-solving, hands-on learning, and sustained teamwork. The community should be very proud of this team for their extraordinary success in heading — for the second time — to the World Competition.” The team is also very grateful to receive support from both the Parents School Association (PSA) and Green Dragon Foundation to help make the students’ trip to Iowa possible.