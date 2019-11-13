LEWISBURG — Students at Kelly Elementary began work this week on a school-wide art project to create a mosaic depicting Lewisburg’s scenic riverscape, bridge and three-globe lamp.
“Of course, we have a green dragon, too,” Angela Mowery, visiting artist from the Sunbury YMCA, said of Lewisburg Area’s mascot.
The artist residency resulted from a gift by the Green Dragon Foundation, a community nonprofit that raises funds to supplement academic, athletic and enrichment programs in the school district. A residency at the high school in early 2018 resulted in the creation of a mosaic mural that hangs just inside the main foyer.
The elementary school project kicked off Monday with students in Katie Momose’s art classes glazing individual pre-cut pieces of clay. All students at Kelly will assist in glazing and placing more than 6,000 pieces on the 4-by-8-foot mural. The design is inspired by submissions from high school students.
“I thought it was really cool to have our students meet a real professional artist,” Momose said, adding that she hopes residencies continue at district schools. “She’s been essential to making this happen.”
A class of 16 kindergarten students spread out across five groups of art tables Monday. Momose and Mowery both circled the room to guide little hands in brushing sky blue glaze onto clay — three pieces for each student.
The attentive students then quietly watched a video of Mowery using a pottery wheel to turn a lump of clay into a bowl. When it was through, the kindergarteners peppered Mowery with questions about her work.
Luna Bennett asked why Mowery spread the clay so wide.
“I used a really big piece of clay. If you use a big piece you have to spread it widely. That way, there’s room for Cheez-Its and spaghetti,” Mowery said, repeating another student’s observation as to what types of food the bowl could hold.
Bryce Swigart asked how the wheel works.
“You know how your parents push on a pedal to make their car go? I push on a pedal to make the wheel spin,” Mowery said.
“How did you get it off?” Corinna Miran asked about how Mowery removed the clay bowl from the wheel.
Mowery held up a piece of metal wire.
“I knew you had to scrape it off,” Swigart said.
Mowery will be at the school through next Monday, Nov. 18. The finished mosaic will be unveiled in January, Momose said.