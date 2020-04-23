Lewisburg Area teams led the Spring 2020 Stock Market Challenge's high school and middle school divisions throughout the previous nine weeks of the competition. They brought home first place for the final week, as well, to win it all, according to final results from the 10th and final week.
Selinsgrove Area teams took second place in both divisions, while Mifflinburg Area took third in the high school division and Midd-West was third at the middle school level.
Valley high school and middle school students participate in the competition, in which teams of students from each school manage a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio by investing in stocks chosen from the American, New York and NASDAQ exchanges. The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy (PennCFL) runs the competition. The Northumberland National Bank and The Daily Item are co-sponsors.
"Congratulations to Lewisburg High School, under the leadership of Michael Creeger, and Lewisburg/Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School, under the leadership of Tris West, for ranking in first place for the final week," said Jennifer Henderson, who heads PennCFL's education management.
"Congratulations to everyone on making it through the final week of the competition," PennCFL President Alan W. Dakey and Vice President Carolyn Shirk said in a joint statement. "You've all done an amazing job, even in the worst of circumstances. We couldn't have made it this far without our wonderful teachers. After all, nine-tenths of education is encouragement, and that comes from all of you."
The final rankings are:
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
School Portfolio
1. Lewisburg Area $191,139.97
2. Selinsgrove Area $167,063.99
3. Mifflinburg Area $150,512.73
4. Shamokin Area $134,026.74
5. Midd-West $114,594.71
MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION
School Portfolio
1. Lewisburg Area $164,808.68
2. Selinsgrove Area $146,298.60
3. Midd-West $118,425.89
4. Milton Area $110,434.35
5. Warrior Run $104,987.22