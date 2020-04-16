Lewisburg Area and Selinsgrove Area teams held on to first and second places, respectively, in the high school and middle school divisions after the ninth week of the Spring 2020 Stock Market Challenge.
With one more week of competition, it's not certain if anyone could overcome the leaders. Lewisburg teams have led both divisions throughout the competition.
"As we approach the final week of the Stock Market Challenge with a world leader in financial simulations, Stock Trak, we understand that the world has changed. We also wholeheartedly believe that it's the teachers that make the difference in their students lives, not the classroom," said Alan W. Dakey, president of the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy (PennCFL), which conducts the Stock Market Challenge in the schools.
Valley high school and middle school students participate in the competition, in which teams of students from each school manage a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio by investing in stocks chosen from the American, New York and NASDAQ exchanges. The Northumberland National Bank and The Daily Item sponsor the Stock Market Challenge.
The latest rankings are:
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
School Portfolio
1. Lewisburg Area $184,178.58
2. Selinsgrove Area $169,816.35
3. Mifflinburg Area $121,106.17
4. Shamokin Area $112,043.78
5 Midd-West $108,161.65
MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION
School Portfolio
1. Lewisburg Area $164,772.58
2. Selinsgrove Area $154,163.09
3. Midd-West $118,397.47
4. Shamokin Area $105,974.16
5. Milton Area $105,329.24