Brandon Kramm wanted to pay it forward. His loved ones made good on that.
The Brandon Kramm Memorial Field at Lewisburg Area High School opens April 10 with a varsity baseball game between the Green Dragons and Milton Black Panthers. A rescheduled dedication ceremony begins at 10 a.m. followed by the game at 11 a.m.
The late Lewisburg native received two liver transplants to combat a rare liver disease, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis. He was grateful and hoped to turn that gratitude into a gift for others. He lost his life in May 2013 before he could take on that challenge himself.
The Green Dragon Foundation worked cooperatively with Kramm’s family and friends since 2014 to build a scholarship endowment. The family proposed the baseball field two years later and more than $400,000 was raised to privately fund and construct the facility adjacent to the high school on Newman Road. Ted Strosser, a principal architect with SBA Architects in Sunbury, volunteered to design and manage the project.
“(Brandon) told us for the two years we tried to keep him alive that he wanted to pay it forward,” said Kramm’s mother, Julie. “I think it’s been cathartic for all of us to do something for the community that he would be proud of. It’s our way of paying it forward for him. It helped us grieve and it made us proud.”
“This was their idea. The district needed one so it all worked perfectly. They were the driving force in the project,” Green Dragon Foundation Executive Director Ann Glock said. “It was easy to ask people to support the project because of what (Kramm’s) values were.”
Kramm, a 2001 graduate of Lewisburg High, was a standout in the classroom and in athletics. He was a varsity letterman in football, basketball and baseball. In 1997, he played on Lewisburg’s Little League Senior Division East World Series Team.
Eric Wetzel, assistant principal at the high school, grew up with Kramm. They were friends since preschool and teammates throughout their youth. As adults, they were in each other’s weddings.
Wetzel remembered that summer of 1997. The team traveled far beyond Lewisburg. Wetzel played shortstop and second base. Kramm played catcher. They found themselves living with the same host families and sharing the same hotel room. That was no different from when they were in Lewisburg. Sleepovers were frequent.
“It was like every weekend he was staying at my house or I was staying at his house,” Wetzel said of one particular summer.
Wetzel spoke at Kramm’s funeral. He does the same at the fundraising golf tournaments held in Kramm’s name since 2014. He’s remained close to Kramm’s family and said his late friend’s life inspires his own.
“When he came into the room, his energy was just infectious. He was just somebody you wanted to be around,” Wetzel said.
Kramm earned his way into Harvard University, from which he graduated in 2005 with a degree in economics and a minor in Spanish. He spent one season on the football team but his health prevented him from playing beyond that, his mother said. However, he continued playing club athletics in the years after, she said.
Harvard Football is what connected Kramm with friends Brad Greiwe and Ryan Fitzpatrick, the NFL quarterback who reportedly signed a contract this week to spend his 17th season with the Washington Football Team in 2021. Greiwe and Fitzpatrick kickstarted the endowment with donations, and Fitzpatrick annually attends the Kramm golf tournament.
When family and friends gather for the dedication ceremony next month, they’ll see Kramm’s name on the scoreboard. It will be on the back of the field’s backstop and also on a memorial plaque.
"It's wonderful," said Kramm's father, Jeffrey. "Brandon was the ultimate teammate. Seeing the culmination of this project, which Julie was the primary motivator behind, it's fabulous."